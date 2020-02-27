Today

Sunny. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.