Lebanon Special School District is in the early stages of collecting 120 years of its history which dates back to its beginnings in 1901.
Reading through handwritten board meeting minutes revealed that Lebanon City Council member Fred Burton’s mother, Marie, is among the earliest educators recorded. In the Sept. 4, 1933, board meeting chaired by L. H. Walker, teachers in the Colored Elementary School included John McDaniel, Laura Carpenter, Tom Bell, W. A. Ballard, Loudina Caruthers, Emma Inman, and Marie Burton.
Fred Burton said that children loved his mother because when they did not have clothing and food, she was quick to find provision for their basic needs. It is worth noting that this climate of kindness which existed in the schools in the 1930s still rings true today. One of LSSD’s system-wide goals for the year is “Be Kind LSSD” through the Kindness Cadets and Kindness Ambassadors Programs.
Throughout a ledger book stamped Market Street School, with dates starting in 1930 and running through the 1950s, documentation states that second grade teacher Marie Burton, her friends Emma Inman and Lola Scruggs, and other teachers were busy collecting and donating money for victims of house fires, funeral wreaths, The March of Dimes and many other benevolent causes.
Teachers would often donate up to a dollar each with students also bringing in 5 and 10 cents themselves. During her tenure with the school system, Burton served on the Floral Committee, collected money for commencement programs and made contributions to the National Congress of PTA Headquarters in Washington.
While Burton was actively involved in the activities of the 10th School District (now called LSSD), her husband, Fred Neal Burton, worked as a carpenter and drove an athletic bus for Castle Heights Military Academy.
Her oldest son Roderic remembers that his father was very good in math and in the evenings tutored the cadets in basic math and algebra. A memorial scholarship was established in his name. Both Roderic and Fred said that their sister, Fannie Caroline, followed in her mother’s footsteps by graduating from TSU with an education degree.
She went on to teach history in Wilson County schools before moving to Milwaukee and completed her master’s degree while continuing to educate children there.
Fred, the youngest of the three children, received his degree in business management from TSU. Fred said, “We looked forward to going to TSU, but our basic education came from elementary and high school. Back then, you could stay in a grade another year if you needed to. When my mother was a teacher, we graduated more doctors, lawyers, educators, and military men than they do now.”
Roderic served as a medevac in Korea. In 1955 he finished high school, got his degree from TSU in 1968, his master’s degree from UT Knoxville in 1973, and his doctorate from Vanderbilt in 1980. Focusing his studies on social work and gerontology, Roderic worked for the Lebanon Public Housing Authority for 45 years. Lebanon’s Dr. Roderic N. Burton Community Center is named in his honor.
Taking a cue from their mother, the Burton boys also give back to their community. For the last 26 years Fred has served as a Lebanon City Council member. He also spent 30 years on the Wilson County Civic League Board and is a member of the 911 Board. Roderic was a partner in the Quality Care Nursing Home, a department head at TSU, and chairman of the United Way Committee.
To share photos or memories about the 10th District (now LSSD), contact Beth Petty at beth.petty@lssd.org or (615) 453-2693. The 120-year history book is scheduled to be completed in conjunction with the opening of LSSD’s newest school, Jones-Brummett Elementary, in August of 2021.