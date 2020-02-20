Two former Wilson County Schools bus drivers both said that a lack of respect from students and inaction from school officials to discipline those students forced them to retire.
A WCS spokesperson said that principals address bus rider discipline problems when they receive reports and that WCS Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright and Deputy Director Mickey Hall have not only emphasized the importance of bus rider discipline to principals but also have become involved themselves to handle discipline problems.
Helen Reynolds, who stopped driving a bus last year after nine years, said WCS officials and principals do not support the drivers. Her routes were for students at West Wilson Middle, Gladeville Elementary and Gladeville Middle.
While she said she misses driving a bus because of the majority of riders were “good students and respectful, there are disrespectful kids on the bus, and we can’t drive safely. I believe the ball is being dropped.”
Reynolds said the majority of the riders who cause trouble are middle school students.
“There’s loud music, they’re yelling and they’re watching (pornography),” she said of her experience. “Last year was hell because I knew I needed to quit, and nothing would happen. I took two weeks off just to get away.”
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said in an email, “Last September, an incident regarding inappropriate cell phone content being viewed on a bus by multiple students was reported by a student to a teacher. The teacher then notified an assistant principal. Following an investigation, that incident proved to be true and did lead to appropriate punishment for those students. Ms. Reynolds never filed any reports regarding this.
“In regards to (her) claims of ignored discipline for students with extremely disrespectful bus behavior, there is no evidence through documented reports that can be found within the transportation department, the schools within her route or our district office to support such claims. These reports are necessary to initiate due process and to conduct a proper investigation.”
‘Back turned to 70 students’
Mary Ann Robinson drove a bus for WCS for 23 years and retired in 2018. She echoed Reynolds’ comments about students and why she left. Her routes were West Wilson Middle and Gladeville Elementary.
“I’d say your biggest problem with not being able to keep drivers is the discipline issue,” she said. “When a driver has discipline problems on a bus and has their back turned to 70 students, it’s distracting and becomes a safety issue.”
Barker addressed a recent situation on a bus coming from Gladeville Middle in which the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office got involved.
“Multiple juvenile students caused a disturbance on one of our buses along Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet,” Barker said. “The driver felt it necessary to contact the sheriff’s office to get the situation handled. Some students were being unruly and disrespectful.”
He said that a WCSO deputy made contact with the students causing the disturbance.
“One student in particular became irate and very uncooperative,” Barker said. “A responding deputy then contacted the student’s guardian and waited for that person to pick that student up on site. No injuries or bus damage was caused by this.
“Currently, bus behavior coincides with our Student Code of Conduct Policy. However, a new policy/procedure for bus behavior is being considered. (The policy is) in the process of being written up to be considered, discussed and then voted upon by the WCS board at a later date.”
School board members Wayne McNeese and Mike Gwaltney said last week that no parent or bus driver has contacted them about discipline problems on the buses.
The final stop
Robinson said one time there were “a few boys that were causing problems on my bus. I wrote them up and went to the principal who threw out the write up. … He just blew me off. He didn’t take me seriously.”
She said she then took handwritten notes detailing the problems on her bus to Hall and Wright but does not believe that any action was taken.
Barker denied that nothing was done about those students.
“Driver complaints from this particular incident resulted in district office administrative staff intervening, including Dr. Wright, to address the issue with students and parents,” he said. “Students were removed from the bus to alleviate the problem. Follow-ups with the driver indicated that any previous problems had been resolved.
“Dr. Wright and Mickey Hall have had multiple meetings with drivers and principals at our schools. Principals have a direct understanding that if any student problems arise on any of our buses, then they should attempt to resolve the issue. If problems persist, then our transportation department will intervene along with our administrative staff to determine what the appropriate solution should be.”
The last six weeks Robinson drove before retiring two years ago, “kept my nerves torn up. I’d put up with it all year long. It was the same five or six boys. I asked to be put on a different route. (WCS) put an aide on the bus. But the kids ignored and disrespected the aide too.”
By the start of that final six weeks Robinson said, “I was done. I knew it was time to get off. It’s a frustrating way to retire after so many years. They can give drivers all the money in the world, but when a driver is on the bus with 70 kids and the same ones are disrespectful, it’s frustrating. The driver can’t do anything about it and the students know that. They just laugh at the driver. I was so discouraged, I quit.”