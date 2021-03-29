Because of an excess of debris along the tracks from weekend flooding in Wilson County, WeGo Public Transit will operate buses between WeGo Star stations on Tuesday, March 30, to accommodate train passengers instead of its regular train service, according to a news release from the regional transportation service.
There will be no service to Martha Station. Riders who normally board at Martha Station are encouraged to board at the Hamilton Springs or Mt. Juliet stations.
For Wilson County riders, a bus will depart Lebanon at 6 a.m., stop at Hamilton Springs at 6:20 a.m., Mt. Juliet at 6:45 a.m. and arrive at Riverfront at approximately 7:15 a.m. In the afternoon, a bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and stop at the Mt. Juliet, Hamilton Springs, and Lebanon stations.
The Route 93 Star West End Shuttle will be timed to meet all riders at Riverfront.