Stacey Crockett and Ryan Woodall have joined First Freedom Bank, Chairman and CEO John Lancaster announced.
Crockett is a Mortgage Administration Officer. She previously served as a Secondary Market Specialist and Shipping Specialist at a regional bank for 13 years.
Crockett is a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and her family owns and operates a local excavation company. She lives in Mt. Juliet. She and her husband, Ben, have three children: Mark, Grace, and William.
Woodall has joined First Freedom Bank as Bank Officer - Relationship Manager in the bank’s Lebanon office. He most recently served as an Assistant Office Manager for a regional bank in Williamson County.
Woodall is a Friendship Christian School graduate and earned his degree in political science from Tennessee Tech University in 2015. He lives in Lebanon with his wife, Mary, who is affiliated with the Lebanon Special School District.