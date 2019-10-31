The Lebanon Square’s latest shop will try to attract new visitors to the Lebanon Square and satisfy the senses of those who already visit the downtown area.
Lebanon native Jake Sloan and DeKalb County native Hunter Collins recently opened Main Street Mercantile and Creamery with the intention of being a unique addition to the area.
“We wanted to open something that you couldn’t find anywhere else, but would bring our Square together, bring more people here, and appeal to the people that were already on the Square,” Collins said.
Collins and his wife, Sarah, own Poppie’s Boutique, which sits just a few doors down from Main Street Mercantile. Collins said he understood the potential a new business could have on the Square, and invited Sloan — Sarah’s cousin — to join in the venture.
“We went over to Town Square Social and had lunch and they started telling me how the Square is growing, and they had this idea to kind of combining an ice cream and mercantile shop together,” said Sloan, who previously worked at Liberty State Bank. “I jumped at the chance. I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.”
The duo said the new business allows them to interact closely with the people they serve, something that comes with more instant gratification than their former careers.
“I wanted something I could take more pride and ownership in aside from just the accounting kind of stuff,” Collins said. “I wanted to be out and really be with the customers more.”
The pair visited Franklin’s downtown area to get some inspiration about what kind of business they wanted to create.
“We went down there and noticed they had a classic theatre, just like the Capitol, and an ice cream shop and White’s Mercantile,” Sloan said. “Everybody has responded well, especially some of our neighbors here on the Square.”
Main Street Mercantile features a variety of Tennessee-based products, as well as some unique items from outside of the Volunteer State.
“We base a lot of our merchandising and items off Tennessee products. We’ve got Goo Goo Clusters, Moon Pies, Volunteer Traditions, which is based out of Knoxville, Loveless Cafe, which is based out of Nashville, Tennessee Spice Company, based out Cookeville. We try to keep a lot of Tennessee-based companies in the store,” Sloan said.
The shop also features Christie’s Cookies and Blue Bell Ice Cream, which are its main staples.
“We want everybody to come in and find something they like for someone they love, even if they are hard to shop for,” Sloan said.
“We thought, ‘What better than ice cream and cookies to get people walking around on the Square?’ We want people to come to the Lebanon Square and spend the day,” Collins said.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAIN STREET MERCANTILE AND CREAMERY
Location: 128 Public Square, Lebanon
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Owners: Jake Sloan and Hunter Collins
Contact: Facebook page and Instagram (@mainstreetmercandcream).