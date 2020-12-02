Several Wilson County businesses received a much-needed boost this past holiday weekend as Small Business Saturday took place throughout the community and Black Friday Power Hour took place on the Lebanon Square.
The Black Friday Power Hour was an event held among the Lebanon Square merchants in response to the lack of traditional Black Friday shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event saw dozens of shoppers converge on the Square from midnight to 2 a.m.
“We wanted to do something with some positivity and not negativity, and get people in the holiday spirit,” Wilkie’s Outfitters owner Britney Wilkerson said. “Since all the big box stores were going to be closed this year because of COVID and everything else going on, we thought we should take advantage of that and open up our doors.”
“We said, ‘Why don’t we try to spread out our shopping and do something for a few hours?’ We all did it and it was a success. I’m hoping to do it again next year,” Poppie’s Boutique owner Sarah Collins said.
The Capitol Theatre served popcorn, while Split Bean Roasting provided warming appetizers for guests. About 10 other boutiques and small shops opened their doors.
Wilkerson and Collins said the community support ultimately made the event as success.
“I remember saying to a customer who was checking out as we had a line waiting to check out to the door, ‘If I look up, I’m going to start crying,’ ” Collins said.
Wilkerson said people were lined up outside the store at 10:30 p.m. waiting to shop.
“We have a great little community that loves their small-town people and it really showed this weekend,” Wilkerson said. “Black Friday was huge day for us, as was Shop Small Saturday. We couldn’t have asked for more positivity from the community. Everybody was happy and in the spirit.”
Wilkerson said she hopes the events would bring more emphasis on shopping locally, although saying she also uses the convenience of online shopping.
“It’s convenient and everything, but Amazon isn’t the one supporting the schools and local ball clubs. It’s small businesses here in the community,” she said.
“It seems that everybody’s heart is in our community. They want those tax dollars to go back into our community, schools and into the people they know and love who own businesses here. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Collins said.
CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
When: Saturday, Dec. 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Lebanon Square
Activities: Shops open at 10 a.m.; holiday music; story time with Sandy Claus and photos with Santa Claus at the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Information: For more information call 615-444-5503.