Susan and Rob Estrada will open their second Nashville-area restaurant, The Lost Cajun, possibly next January in the Paddocks area of Mt. Juliet.
Their first successful Cajun restaurant is in Hendersonville. Now they’ve taken the gumbo to Mt. Juliet.
“We chose Mt. Juliet because it was in the middle of Lebanon and Hermitage,” Rob said. “We figured we could draw more people being in Mt. Juliet, from those locations.”
He said the restaurant concept just reminds him of being in his grandma’s house; a lot of good cooking and fun times with family and friends.
“Originally, we did bench seating then we moved to chairs,” said Rob. “I love seeing people happy when they eat our food. It makes me proud to be from New Orleans. My favorite dish is chicken and sausage gumbo. My mom and dad always had a pot of chicken and sausage gumbo around. I also like the fried catfish. But honestly, I love it all because it’s what I grew up on.”
The original The Lost Cajun was founded in October of 2010 in Frisco, Colo., by Raymond Griffin, who is from a little island town south of New Orleans. He owned and operated a fishing lodge there for 15 years and learned how to cook authentic Cajun food.
Rob was born in Louisiana and Susan comes from South Carolina. They have three children and five grandchildren together.
On their vacation to Colorado they came across the Lost Cajun restaurant there. They’ve been open in Hendersonville nearly five years.
“We started looking at Mt. Juliet about two years ago,” said Susan. “Our site in Mt. Juliet came open a couple months ago,” she said.
It’s been an accelerated pace since then to make Lost Cajun a reality in Mt. Juliet.
It’s going to be a 2,625-square-foot restaurant with a huge patio. Rob will manage this restaurant and Susan will continue with Hendersonville.
“My husband lived in Louisiana and he knows and loves the atmosphere of friendly and back home,” said Susan. “It’s about great food and hospitality.”
They plan to serve catfish etouffee, smothered crawfish and perhaps chicken and sausage gumbo.
“We’ve tweaked some things for Mt. Juliet, like our fried pickles,” said Susan. “We know this menu is unlike any others in this area.”