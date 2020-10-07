A California-based company last week announced plans to expand its protective mask production to a Lebanon facility.
Moldex-Metric announced plans to invest more than $25 million and bring 220 jobs over the next three years to its new Lebanon facility, located at 400 Innovative Way, just south of Highway 70 along State Route 109.
The company is looking to expand its N95 respirator capacity to meet demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moldex will retrofit an existing building and construct an additional 165,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the existing site.
“This is a great partnership and a great opportunity for us,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said at a press conference for the company’s announcement. “You’re far more important than probably anything else we could’ve landed at this time.”
Hutto said the company would donate 50,000 masks to first responders throughout Wilson County.
Moldex, the second-largest N95 manufacturer in North America, makes disposable and reusable respirators and hearing protection devices.
“We are rapidly increasing capacity based on the urging of the U.S. government, the Air Force and (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), and that is what will happen in this facility is N95 respirator production. We’re hoping to start by January or maybe February and then go from there,” Moldex-Metric President and CEO Mark Magidson said.
“I have in my previous life been very engaged in protective equipment like this, but now as I look around this audience, we’re all in the business of protecting our neighbors and ourselves against this pandemic while it exists in our community,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “And this company is a major manufacturer of this equipment that has been so important, especially for those who work in the front lines of the healthcare industry and in protecting people from the virus who work on the front lines — the men and women in law enforcement and our first responders.”