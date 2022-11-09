Lebanon Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine retained her seat and Phil Morehead won his race to join the Lebanon City Council, representing, Ward 6, in the county’s only contested municipal races in the Nov. 8 election.
Burdine collected 535 votes to 444 votes for Hicks, a difference of 9 percent of the 983 votes cast for the district.
“I want to thank my constituents for giving me another opportunity to serve you and this great city,” Burdine said. “To my supporters, thank you for motivating me to work even harder.”
Burdine joined the Lebanon City Council in 2012 and focused on economic development and rezoning during her first term.
In Ward 6, Morehead received 1,689 votes while Zabrina Seay collected 414 votes.
Morehead, a political newcomer, said he would focus on desirable development and quality construction, as well as supporting a parks and recreation master plan and new restaurants and shopping options on the west side of Lebanon.
Chris Crowell collected 1,733 votes in his uncontested Ward 4 race.
In Mt. Juliet, District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett collected 2,195 votes in his uncontested race, and District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele collected 2,676 votes in her uncontested race.
Milele was appointed to her seat in 2019, while Trivett was appointed to his seat in 2021.
Watertown voters casted 662 votes for the three candidates for the three at-large city council seats. There were 223 votes for Caleb Barrett, 216 votes for Howell Roberts and 206 votes for Kyle Stacey.
There were 17 write-in votes.
More than 44,800 people voted in Wilson County, marking a 43.7 percent voter turnout. Early voting – 23,169 – eclipsed Election Day turnout by about 2,700 voters.