One of the bigger cultural events in Wilson County since the start of the pandemic last year signified the arts community’s return to pre-pandemic levels and helped dozens of students regain their feel for their passion.
Camp Fame was held last week at Cumberland University. More than 140 Wilson County students participated in band, dance, art and theatre classes that culminated in a community showcase last Saturday.
“It’s pretty amazing for a first-year camp, especially on the tail end of a pandemic. I’m pretty stunned honestly,” Camp Fame director Mitchell Vantrease said. “It could be bigger next year because we had a waiting list this year.”
Vantrease said the camp evolved from the feeling of loss hundreds of students felt this past school year after the pandemic caused most of their activities to cease.
“We lost a lot in the arts this year in the school systems. There were no plays. Art classes still went on, but dance, theatre and band suffered a little bit,” he said. “We kind of wanted to give the kids some motivation and encouragement heading back into school next year as things go back to normal. It was a way to help them regain some of what they lost.”
Jaden Shreeve, a rising senior band member at Lebanon High School, volunteered at the camp and said he enjoyed interacting with the younger campers.
“It’s really nice to see because they care a lot. You can help them by just giving simple advice. It’s helping me because I’m going into music education when I graduate and it’s helping me learn new ways to teach students,” said Shreeve.
Camp Fame band director Max Amoss, who also as the Lebanon High School assistant director of bands, said the camp week was challenging and rewarding.
“It’s been sort of challenging and exciting at the same time. We have such a wide array of abilities that trying to find music that would speak to them, challenge them and encourage them all at the same time was a challenge, but I thoroughly enjoy it and they have been fantastic,” he said.
Amoss and Vantrease said the camp was needed in the community, even prior to the pandemic.
“As a music educator, my goal is to give students the best opportunity they can to be successful in life. I just do it through music, and this teaches them so much more than just notes on a page,” Amoss said. “It teaches them about expressing themselves. It teaches them about dedication and perseverance when things get tough.”
“It’s needed. Not everybody wants to do sports, and arts can actually help with sports and athletics,” said Vantrease, who said he feels the camp symbolizes the arts community’s local resurgence. “I think we’re on the mend. At least here in Lebanon, I think this camp is a trigger to us resurging in the arts.”
Vantrease said he will restart Centerstage Theatre Company soon.
“I learned how much our kids in this community really love the arts and their passion for it. I just like seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. There’s been kids that have actually told me stories about how their outlet has been taken away or been sad because they’ve not been able to do theatre or band.
“To see them return to normal again is all that matters to me.”