LEBANON -- Cumberland University athletics in conjunction with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced today that it is cancelling the spring 2020 sports season, effective immediately.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr.
“However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
"The announcement today of the NAIA cancelling spring 2020 sports season has impacted our campus, but we agree with the NAIA and understand the Coronavirus (COVID-19) must be taken very seriously," Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said.
"In athletics, we understand that we must overcome many obstacles to be successful on and off the fields and courts."
Spring sport student-athletes will not be charged with a season of competition. Any spring sport athlete that was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be given two additional semesters of eligibility or the equivalent.
The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and spectators are of our utmost importance and we will comply with the CDC recommendation as the coronavirus sweeps across the United States.
Cumberland University is constantly reevaluating the situation and continue to provide the most up-to-date information.