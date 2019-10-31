A $27 cake from a Publix bakery now has a “priceless” sticker attached to it for a Lebanon man.
John Imbaratto and his wife, Danielle, were already in a celebratory mood on Oct. 22 because he had finished his final round of chemotherapy earlier in the week and had received positive reports from his doctors.
Then the couple’s friend Tammy Greer showed up at the celebration party with a cake that had such a fantastic origin it left self-admitted chatterbox John speechless.
And someone he has never met not only made him that way but also gave him one of the stronger doses of medicine in his continuing recovery from testicular cancer.
Greer received the last-minute assignment to pick up the cake on her way to the party from work. She called the Publix on W. Main Street and ordered the cake from bakery worker Courtney Gesing.
“I explained the situation to Courtney with the time crunch and everything and I told her I trusted her judgement completely to pick out the cake,” Greer said.
Gesing picked out a vanilla quarter-sheet cake with balloon decorations, including a purple one (the color of testicular cancer awareness). As she was writing “Congratulations, John, You Did It” in purple letters on the cake, her “pay-it-forward” opportunity made itself clearer and clearer.
Greer arrived 20 minutes after the phone call and took the cake to the checkout register but was confused when Gesing followed her.
The reason? Gesing wanted to pay for the cake out of her own pocket.
“As soon as I got off the phone, I thought about it and I wanted to do it,” said Gesing, 22, who has worked at the Publix bakery for the past 14 months. “I really had to talk her (Greer) into it. I kept saying, ‘Please, please let me pay for it.’ It really weighed on my heart to help out.”
Greer said she was totally caught off guard.
“I had tears and I had to hug her,” said Greer, who is also a cancer survivor. “Then I had to hug her again.”
Gesing, who choked up a couple of times recalling the situation two days later, said she understood the journey of Imbaratto and his family and friends. Her father died of cancer when she was 15.
“My dad passed away seven years ago and he was very close to my heart,” said Gesing, who had never met Greer or the Imbarattos. “My siblings and I try to live our lives through his eyes now. We know it takes a village of strangers, family and friends to support people with cancer.”
Imbaratto, who owns a transformer and generator rental business, said he is “as good as I’ll be right now” and has a follow-up scan scheduled in three weeks.
“When Tammy told me what happened with that cake, I told my wife I had no words,” he said. “The amount of people who have done something for us during this time in unbelievable.”
He said his message to Gesing is “you are a special person and don’t ever change.”
Gesing, who grew up in Sparta and now lives in her parents’ home in Lebanon, said that she never expected to receive so many messages from friends saying how proud they are of her, even after Greer made a social media post about the cake.
Greer turned to her faith to explain the gift.
“God had a part in this because Danielle should have already had the cake,” she said.