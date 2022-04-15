Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Watertown High School math teacher Blake Hall, 37, has announced his candidacy in the Republican Primary for the Wilson County Commission District 9.
District 9 covers the largest geographical area in Wilson County. It includes Norene, Watertown, Commerce, and Statesville.
The 14-year teacher has taught previously at Wilson Central High School, Mt. Juliet High School, Wilson County Adult High School, and is now at Watertown High School. He was nominated for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year in 2016.
“I moved to Wilson County in 1995. I went to elementary, junior high, and high school in Wilson County, and I graduated from MJHS in 2003,” Hall said. “Wilson County has been my home for the vast majority of my life, and I have seen it grow over the last 27 years. It truly is the place to be. I want to see us manage this rapid growth to the benefit of our citizens.”
Mr. Hall has lived in the Norene area for the last seven years.
“Some of my wife’s family was originally from Norene and it was always a goal to move to this part of the county because of the pure beauty and serenity of the area. We knew when we got married that we wanted to live out in the country.”
Hall says the county is in need of people who are willing to make tough decisions and make sure tax dollars are being spent responsibly and without undue influence.
“I want to be able to say that the best deal was made for the county based on the value for our dollars. The county also has a history of giving public money away to non-governmental organizations and that definitely needs to be looked at. Our tax dollars need to be going to the benefit of all citizens and not just the ones who know how to petition the commissioners the best.”
Hall is also a REALTOR® practicing with Crye-Leike in Lebanon.
“I have been selling real estate since 2013 and negotiating deals has been a skill I have been able to hone over the years.”
This experience led him to serving on the Wilson County Board of Equalization.
“We get to hear property value appeals from property owners who believe the county has their property overvalued. My experience in real estate and knowledge of the market has allowed me to be able to help several taxpayers in getting a fair market value assigned to their property for tax purposes. I have served as the co-chair of the Equalization Board, and I am ready to step into a more active leadership role in our county.”
What does Hall stand for?
“I am a Christian, a conservative, and a patriot. I aim to protect individual liberties and property rights. Our taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability when it comes to spending their tax dollars. The county has an obligation to provide the best school system we are capable of providing, excellent emergency services, and to manage the growth we are experiencing by having it work for the citizens while paying for itself.“
Hall lives in District 9 with his wife of 12 years, their daughter, dog, and cat. He enjoys vegetable gardening, watching sports, hunting, and spending time with family.