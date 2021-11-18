Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Judge Brody Kane has announced his intentions to seek re-election for District 15 Criminal Court Judge.
Kane stated he will be running in the Republican Primary on May 3, 2022, and the general election Aug. 4, 2022. The district includes Wilson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Jackson counties. Judge Kane was first elected in 2014 receiving over 70% of the vote.
Raised in Watertown, Tennessee, Judge Kane has over 26 years of legal experience and has served as District 15 Criminal Court Judge for the past seven years. He previously served 10 years as Alexandria Municipal Judge from 2004-2014. Judge Kane began his law career as a Shelby County Assistant Public Defender in 1995 serving three years and then became partner of Lannom, Williams & Kane soon after moving back to Lebanon.
In 2004, he was a founding partner of McBrien & Kane law firm and practiced 10 years prior to being elected Criminal Court Judge in 2014.
Judge Kane is a 1992 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he studied criminal justice and received his law degree from the University of Memphis in 1995. While in law school Kane served as a judicial law clerk for 10 Shelby County Criminal Court Judges.
He is past President of the 15th Judicial Bar Association, served on the Legislative Committee of the Municipal Judges Conference, and has been Presiding Judge for the 15th Judicial District for three out of the last seven years.
After taking office in 2014, Judge Kane has served on the Executive Committee for the Tennessee Trial Judges Association as Secretary and currently as an At-Large Board member, is on the Tennessee Criminal Pattern Jury Instruction Committee and serves as the only Criminal Court Judge on the statewide Private Probation Council.
In 2019 upon Judge John Wootten’s retirement, Judge Kane began presiding over the Recovery/Drug Court for the 15th Judicial District and has expanded the program to now include misdemeanor offenders as well as felony offenders out of Criminal Court. The Court also includes services specific to Veterans.
Judge Kane implemented the first of its kind technology in the 15th Judicial District that allows screens in all courtrooms and jails for virtual hearings. This was initiated prior to the pandemic in Kane’s courtroom and expanded to include the entire district after the health care crisis became public. Judge Kane has efficiently kept his court running the last 18 months during COVID even handling cases on Saturdays when necessary to ensure timely movement of cases.
Brody and his wife, Angel, are members of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church and have three children, daughters Madison (24) and Zoe (21) and son Neill (18).