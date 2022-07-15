Lebanon native Calderon “C.L.” Williams has announced his bid to serve as the 20th District representative to the Wilson County Commission.
Williams, a graduate of Lebanon High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, is running as a write-in candidate in the Aug. 4 General Election. Early voting begins July 15 and runs through Saturday, July 30.
“While my name does not appear on the ballot, I’m asking the people of the 20th District to request a paper ballot and to physically write my name in order to vote for me,” Williams said.
“I was born in Lebanon to Clarence ‘Will’ and TreDessa Bass Williams,” the candidate said. “I am a young man, with new ideas, energetic, and ready to bring a new perspective to the County Commission as your representative from the 20th District.”
Williams attended local schools, including Sam Houston Elementary, Castle Heights Upper Elementary and Walter J. Baird Middle School.
“I played football at Lebanon High for Coach Bobby Brown and ran multiple events as a member of the track team,” Williams said. “I learned the value of working together in a team setting and sacrificing self in favor of common goals.”
Twice he helped lead the Blue Devil track team to spots in the TSSAA Spring Fling while establishing school records in two different events.
Upon graduation from Lebanon High, he enlisted in the Army and served in the chemical corps (CBRNE). He excelled to the point to earn an opportunity for special training where he gained a security clearance and the title of “distinguished honor graduate.” During his enlistment he was stationed at Fort. Leonard Wood (MO) and Fort Hood TX).
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, the candidate returned to Lebanon and served as a volunteer coach with the Lebanon High track program. He began to work as a tech for a local card processing company, where he rose through the ranks to become distribution coordinator.
This employment provided him the stability to start a family with his high school sweetheart Joslin Robertson-Williams, which now includes their three children.
He eventually took an office position with moving company and was soon promoted to become the firm’s sole salesman. In the months since COVID staff reductions, he has established himself in the construction/remodeling industry.
Active in his church, he is presently one of the song leaders of the Market Street Church of Christ as well as on the minutes, keeper, building, and grounds committees among other church duties.
“We always hear talk that young people should get involved in building the community,” Williams said. “I’ve taken that to heart and humbly ask for the vote and support of the people in the 20th District.”
Candidate Williams has received the endorsement of retiring Commissioner Annette Stafford, who served the people of the 20th District for 24 years.