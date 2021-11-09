Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Charles Leeman brings a strong education tempered with decades of experience to provide the citizens of Wilson County with a rock-solid background for their next Trustee.
Charles is a lifelong resident of Wilson County and grew up in the southern portion of the county at Norene. After graduating from Watertown High School, he went on to graduate from MTSU and later on to graduate school at TSU. He and his wife, Patricia, enjoy flea markets and yard sales. Charles is an avid knife collector and enjoys motorsports.
Charles worked at several of the factories around town before he began his career with the State of Tennessee. As an appraiser for the Comptroller of the Treasury for 34 years he retired with 35 years.
On a daily basis he worked in the changing real estate market throughout Middle Tennessee. After retirement from the state, he became a REALTOR® and currently is with Re/Max Legacy Properties in Lebanon.
Charles believes that helping young people secure home ownership is a vital step toward financial security in the 21st century. He doesn’t have much faith in building wealth through the stock market. Businesses come and go and the stock market bounces up and down like a red rubber ball.
Land is the only thing that is a true constant. God said, “the earth abideth forever,” that’s something you can bet your future on.