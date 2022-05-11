Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
I’m Clay Faircloth, a candidate for Tennessee’s 6th congressional district, and my name will be on the Democratic Primary ballot this year on Aug. 4 and again on Nov. 8. I would appreciate your prayers, support, and vote.
I’m a hometown boy, born and raised in Middle Tennessee. My wife and I raised our children mostly in Donelson; however, we did live for a time in Wilson County and in Murfreesboro. We grew up down the street from one another and now live on her grandparents place we purchased 21 years ago. This land was originally granted to a distant relative of mine for his service in our war for freedom from Great Britain.
This part of God’s country means a lot to me, and yes, it’s still worth the fight!
As a young child growing up in Nashville, I had free rein to play in the fields and cow pastures surrounding our home. My paternal grandparents had a small cattle farm, and they would always have a large garden. When I became old enough to reach the pedals of the truck, I was made to haul hay.
While playing in the fields and woods surrounding our home, my brother and I would often pretend we were one of the first settlers to this land or one of our great war heroes fighting off the “commies” in our town. Our imaginations would take us on a path to conquest and freedom, protecting our land, families, etc.
Another character I often dreamed of one day becoming was Perry Mason. The television show was one of my favorites. I thought he was brilliant!
For years, when anyone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would say, I want to be a lawyer, like Perry Mason. I even began my college career as a political science major hoping one day to attend law school and fulfill that dream.
Years later after finally finishing college, earning a masters’ degree in counseling, and serving as a pastor in Nashville, I recently offered myself some of the same advice I had given so many others over the years.
To determine where a person’s passions lie, you need to ask them questions like why did you choose this training or what ability do you possess that will help you succeed in this field of work? As I had been praying about the opportunity before me now, I conducted a brief review of my careers and noticed something as obvious as the nose on your face. I discovered I did not want to be Perry Mason because he was a lawyer; I wanted to be Perry Mason, because he helped people.
That’s who I am, a helper. Now I know that doesn’t seem like a grand title for someone seeking the office of United States Representative from Tennessee’s new 6th district would covet, but I wouldn’t trade it for any other. That’s who I am. I want to help.
As I assessed the growing vitriol language and angst in our society, I knew my time had come to do the “heavy lifting” once again. I’m a candidate for Congress not because of the fancy title and the prestige that comes with the office. I am going to be your next Congressman because you know that’s what we need as well; someone who will help. Help heal our land and help people communicate their beliefs and ideas without hatred or indifference for those with opposing views.
I want to serve you and all the people of our region, all 2.3 million of you who reside in the greater Middle Tennessee area. As one of three votes/voices in Washington representing us and our Tennessee values I pledge to help us come back together as a nation and as a people. I will work for our families, our communities, and for each of you too, as we imagine what the world could be if only someone cared … if only someone believed in us again. I believe in you! Let’s do this together.