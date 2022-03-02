Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs onefree announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Lebanon native and third-grade teacher at Byars Dowdy Elementary Dalton Teel has announced his candidacy to represent Zone 6 of the Wilson County School Board.
Teel was born and raised in Lebanon, where he attended Wilson County Schools from kindergarten at Carroll-Oakland School to graduation from Lebanon High School. His higher-education years at The University of Tennessee at Knoxville revolved largely around his passion for agriculture and growing interest in public education. He spent his summers interning across the country with Teach For America.
Upon graduating from UTK, Teel accepted a full-time teaching position in the Washington area, where he completed his education licensure through Johns Hopkins University.
In 2021, Teel moved back to Lebanon and accepted a position teaching third grade math and science at Byars Dowdy Elementary School. As a product of Wilson County Schools and a current teacher in Lebanon, he sees firsthand the challenges and successes students and teachers in our community face each day.
“Working in the classroom gives me a unique perspective on what’s needed to meet the needs of students. This means it’s imperative for educators to be involved in decision making that affects Wilson County’s children, teachers, and schools,” said Teel.
As a candidate, Teel will focus on three main priorities:
The seriousness of recruiting and retaining qualified teachers
Equitable access for all of Wilson County’s students in every zip code
Strategically planning for the inevitable growth Wilson County will experience in years to come
If elected to the school board, Teel plans to bring the perspective of a present-day educator to the school board and dedicate himself to representing the needs of students he teaches every day.
A vote for Dalton Teel is a vote to Stand Up for Our Public Schools.