Strong leadership is needed in Wilson County government with our rapid growth. This is why Dan Walker am running for re-election with eight years of experience to represent the 10th District.
My family owned a wholesale tobacco company employing approximately 20 people while I was growing up. I exceled in school and graduated in the top 10 percent of my class. After high school I helped a farmer re-build his home due to a lightning strike.
Then I shoved off for the Navy studying shipboard electricity and served on aircraft carrier USS Constellation CV64, minesweepers and NAVCOMSTA Greece. I studied at The Citadel and moved to Mt. Juliet and received my MBA at Cumberland University.
I have lived in Mt. Juliet for 25 years working for two Fortune 100 companies. My management career has included operations leading corporate security for fraud, waste and abuse, product quality, accounts payable, purchasing, inventory control, product liability and IT project management.
My community involvement includes past treasurer of Hickory Hills HOA and past president of Woodland Place HOA. I helped form a group called P.U.L.S.E. or Parents United for Learning in a Safe Environment. We achieved our goal of replacing the old, rundown Mt. Juliet Elementary School by presenting our case before the school board and county commission.
These are the committees of service on the Wilson County Commission.
Cable TV Committee, Chair – Provided grant money to three broadband providers, expanding high speed internet access to 8,000 homes. Launched Wilco TV to air live county commission meetings providing transparency in government.
Insurance Committee – Plan is fully funded after making some minor adjustments. Maintained the same workers compensation premiums over the past several years while doubling the work force.
Public Works Committee – Completed several capital projects including the Expo Center, Mt. Juliet Library expansion, County Jail Expansion, Election Commission, Veterans Service Office / Museum and several WEMA stations.
Finance Committee – Went from AA to AA+ bond rating to borrow capital in the bond market. Wilson County has the second-lowest property tax rate in the eight surrounding counties. This is coupled with the fact that we have built three new schools and renovated several others.
Being married to my wife, Sheila, a retired schoolteacher, keeps me focused with a passion for education. My daughter Kelly is my pride and joy. Faith, family, honesty and integrity are my keys to success. My life’s passion is to serve the people of Wilson County. There will be over 126 years of experience retiring from county government in this election. EXPERIENCE MATTERS.
I strongly support WEMA, the Sheriff’s Department and all county employees providing quality service to our citizens. I will remain a faithful steward of county finances while tackling the growth ahead. Strong, experienced leadership, with a working knowledge of local government is vital to success.
My re-election platform has three elements.
1. Increase pay for all county employees which includes approximately 700 county and 2,000 Wilson County Schools employees. Everyone should be on a graduated step pay plan tied to a cost-of-living allowance keeping pace with inflation.
2. Reduce government waste by hiring a third-party construction manager to redline any unnecessary spending on future construction.
3. Increase development taxes for the migration of people coming into our community while holding the line on property taxes. We must first and foremost be good stewards of the taxpayer money.