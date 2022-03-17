Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Elected Circuit Court Clerk in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, Debbie Moss is seeking re-election as your Circuit Court Clerk on May 3 and is asking for your vote. Debbie is a life-long Wilson County resident and graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.
Circuit Court consists of four courts: General Sessions Court I, II, and III, Criminal Court, Juvenile and Circuit Civil. General Sessions I and II, Criminal and Juvenile are located in the Criminal Justice Center at 115 East High Street. Circuit Civil, General Sessions III (Family) and Juvenile Child Support are located at the Judicial Center on 134 S. College St. The offices are extremely efficient, well managed and staffed with experienced professionals, who strive to provide the public with superior service.
Moss works closely with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as well as Judge Brody Kane, Judge Clara Byrd, Judge Michael Collins, Judge Barry Tatum, Judge Ensley Hagan, Judge Jimmy Lea and Magistrate David Kennedy, insuring the court system works smoothly and efficiently for all.
Since taking office, Moss has made many technological upgrades, including a newly rebuilt website, www.wilsoncountycourts.com, which contains legal forms for ease of use, calendars, jury information as well as the ability to request documents online.
Other improvements to the office include hiring a bilingual deputy clerk, a deputy clerk proficient in sign language, the ability to pay court fines online, as well as increased electronic filing of civil cases. Even changes such as a recycling program, reduction in storage costs and an overhaul of the collection system has upgraded the efficiency of the offices.
Moss is an active member of the civic community. Since taking office, Moss has become a Certified Public Official and serves as a Board Committee Member for the Middle Tennessee Court Clerks Association as well as serving as its President. She is a committee member on the State Court Clerks Legislative and Education Committees. Debbie currently serves as a Board Member and President for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Leadership Wilson, Mt. Juliet Senior Center and Cedar Seniors. She is an active member of the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Wilson County Chambers of Commerce, serving as Ambassador for both and serving on the Lebanon Government Relations Committee.
Married for 46 years to Charles Moss, they share 2 daughters, Samantha (Jason) Smith and Sydney (Jim) Seat and four beautiful granddaughters, Karaline and Lila Kate Smith, Ellie James and Laney Charles Seat. They are all active in their church and community.