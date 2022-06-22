Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Dorothy Critchlow, a 25-year resident of Mt. Juliet, has announced her desire to serve the community by seeking the Zone 4 Seat of the Wilson County School Board for the Mt. Juliet area.
Critchlow, a conservative, is running as an Independent candidate because she believes school board members need to be focused on making decisions based on community needs without the undue influence of political party expectations.
Dr. Critchlow is a retired educator with 30 years of experience. She taught in three states, served as an assistant principal and led two schools as a principal. She served in three central office leadership positions for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS): Executive Officer for Instructional Support which managed the District Departments of Special Education, English Language Learners, School Counseling, Advanced Academics, Social Emotional Learning, and Response to Instruction/Intervention; Executive Director for Elementary Schools; Community Superintendent for the Southwest Quadrant of schools comprised of 34 schools including PreK Centers, elementary, middle, high schools, special education day schools and alternative schools.
In 2013 she was named as the Elementary Principal of the Year for MNPS and in 2018 she was honored as the Middle Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Principals Association.
Dr. Critchlow earned her BSED and her MSED with a Reading Specialist certification from the University of Akron. She completed a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Dr. Critchlow and her husband, Lee, a retired electrical engineer are parents to three adult children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Two grandchildren graduated from Wilson Central High School. She is active in a local church, Rotary, and Meals on Wheels.
Dr. Critchlow firmly stands on the belief that effective public schools are essential for the stability and continued progress of our country. The motto, “Excellence in all we do!” speaks highly in the services that Wilson County Schools provide to our students and families. Dr. Critchlow believes that each student needs to feel safe, respected, and valued, as does each adult throughout our learning communities. At this time, her attention is focused on teacher/educator/staff satisfaction, which impacts the retention of effective and qualified teachers and in turn the quality of instruction our students receive.
Another area of interest is in providing appropriate learning environments by ensuring school buildings/campuses are adequate to meet our current needs as well as the county’s future growth anticipation. She is concerned about the gaps/lapses in school bus transportation which can affect equitable access to high quality learning for students as well as maximizing teachers’ time with students. In that Dr. Critchlow is deeply troubled about the ability of local school boards in Tennessee to retain their independent power to make critical decisions based on the needs of the communities they represent and serve; she will fight to maintain that authority for the Wilson County Board of Education.
Dr. Critchlow can be reached by email at dcritchlow44@gmail.com. She welcomes followers via Facebook at DrCritchlowZone4.