Frank Bush has announced his candidacy for a fourth term as Wilson County Commissioner for District 8. This district after redistricting, broadly covers the territory from Old Hickory Lake on the North; Saundersville Ferry Road, Vanderbilt Road, North Green Hill Road and Tate Lane on the East; Lakeshore Drive and Devonshire Drive on the West; and Maricourt Street, Willoughby Station Boulevard and Division Street on the South.
Bush has served this area for 16 years since September 2006 when he ran to improve emergency services in the county. He has been the strongest conservative voice on the commission for fiscal responsibility and efficient, transparent ethical operations.
“Our largest expenditure in the county is for education and I have been active in ensuring that there are sufficient funds to provide quality teaching. In 2008 when the school district faced a million-dollar shortfall in their budget, I discovered $1.3 million of excess funds in the Sanitation Fund, recommending that we transfer it to the Education Budget. This resulted in saving the jobs of teachers and coaches,” he said.
“When teachers were unfairly terminated without any explanation my wife, Carol, made a presentation to the school board recommending significant change in these policies. Wasteful spending by the school district on school construction is a persistent issue. Accordingly, I have always recommended less money on brick and mortar and more funds for teacher salaries.”
“I have always funded essential services like fire and emergency response and will continue to make sure that our senior citizens are served rapidly and efficiently by ambulance and rescue services. I have supported improved public services resulting in additional fire stations and school resource officers in every school to improve the safety of our students. Our ISO ratings have improved and reduced the property insurance premiums for every citizen.”
“I believe in integrity and transparency in government, which contributed to my appointment as the first chairman of the County Ethics Committee and the first chair of the County Audit Committee. I have fought against the conflicts of interest that erode trust in government.”
“I advocate balanced budgets and will fight to improve the budgeting and financial planning functions of the county. Against my counsel and corresponding voice, the commission voted to increase the property tax on every home six years ago. This was unnecessary and put unused funds into the county bank account at the expense of our senior citizens who are on a fixed income.”
“I understand business and cost control, the benefit of 10 years as a banker and 30 years as a CFO for multiple international software companies. As a successful leader I created my own travel service company and built it for 10 years, ultimately selling it to a publicly traded company.”
Bush has earned multiple awards and licenses including the 2014 Freedom Award for conservative local leadership. As a financial professional he earned the Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and has advised many families on financial planning.
Bush attended Yale University where he earned a BA in psychology and Stanford Graduate School of Business where he earned an MBA in finance. As a young man he was active in the Boy Scouts and earned the highest honor of Eagle Scout.
“Carol and I have lived in District 8 for over 20 years. I believe in the high calling of public service and voting. I look forward to continue serving the citizens of Wilson Country for the next four years.”