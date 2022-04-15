Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
This letter to officially announce my candidacy for the vacant Wilson County District 23 Commissioner seat.
My Name is Jeremy Reich, and I am a lifelong resident of Wilson County and a veteran 20-year police officer. I graduated from Lebanon High School in 1998 then Cumberland University in 2002. After graduation I began my law enforcement career with the Wilson County Sheriff's office where I served the citizens for 16 years. Currently I am a police instructor for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, where I have held that position for four years.
I have been married to Chastity Reich for 16 years and we have two children (Kaleigh and Kinley), and we attend Immanuel Baptist Church.
As District 23 Commissioner I plan to work for first-rate education in quality facilities while keeping the budget conservative. We must remember that our employees are just as important as the buildings they teach in. We must also start planning for positive Wilson County growth, meaning we must make sure that our infrastructure is set before we continue to overpopulate the roads of Wilson County. Between the number of new homes and the number of new schools that will come in the next few years District 23 residents and Wilson County residence deserve a strong conservative voice.
I am a first responder and I understand the hardships of the jobs. I will work to ensure that first responders have what they need to be effective in their career. As mentioned earlier the county employees are the lifeline of this county. It is my pledge that they have a solid voice through me. Finally, every citizen wants their tax dollars to be used wisely. I will treat taxpayers' dollars as they are my own dollars, with common sense.
I respectfully ask the residents of District-23 for their trust and vote for Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing my service to the Citizens of Wilson County.