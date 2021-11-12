Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Qualified:
A graduate of Lebanon High School, Trustee Jim Major’s record, both publicly and privately, represents a strong commitment to the community. After attending Cumberland University, Trustee Major joined the Tennessee National Guard where he remained for six years. Following his service with the National Guard, he was employed for nine years with Nashville-based JDM Distributing where he oversaw sales and revenue collection of over $16 million throughout Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Southern Kentucky.
Experience:
While in office, Trustee Jim Major has saved the county over $4 million by bidding out various county accounts including, but not limited to, checking and CDs. Jim Major takes great pride in the Tax Relief Program where he was able to receive additional funding for qualifying disabled veterans and elderly homeowners.
"I have enjoyed serving the voters of Wilson County as your Trustee and thank you for having confidence in me. My political career and work experience have proven to be a strong asset in the Wilson County Trustee's office. The past years have given me a broader view of how important proper management of the county’s assets are. I will continue to make the property owners aware of any tax relief programs they may qualify for.”
Committed:
A lifelong resident of Wilson County, Trustee Major has called Horn Springs Road home for the past 60 years. He worked for the Wilson County Road Commission for 10 years, while also serving six years as the commissioner for the 17th district. Jim Major is a 32nd Degree Mason as well as former chaplain of the Gladeville Masonic Lodge. Jim Major had many roles in Wilson County that includes treasurer for the Wilson County Sportsmen Club, a member of the Shriners, and coaching T-ball for 25 years.
“I would appreciate your support and vote in the race for the Wilson County Trustee. I hope to continue serving our county. I will treat all citizens fairly and with respect.”