Krissa Stephens has announced that she is running in the Republican Primary for a seat on the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Board.
“After watching the board for the last several years, I think it’s time we have a parent on the LSSD Board,” Stephens said. “As a conservative Republican woman, and a parent to a student in the district, I can bring a fresh perspective to the board that is currently absent.”
Along with working as a Realtor with Re/Max Exceptional Properties, Stephens has served on the Coles Ferry PTO and is currently volunteering in Moms of Walter J. Baird.
“LSSD has a wonderful reputation and I wish Scott Benson well in his retirement,” Stephens said. “As the board hires a new director of schools in the next few weeks, I look forward to working with the new leadership to make sure all constituents are heard by the board.”
Stephens will be running on the platform “Parents Deserve a Voice.” During the campaign, Stephens will discuss new ideas and new perspectives that she will bring to the board as a parent and a conservative Republican.
“Running for office is never easy,” Stephens said. “However, I believe LSSD can continue to make a positive impact on our students with the right voices on the board.”
Krissa Stephens is married to Ryan Stephens, and they have two children, Adelyn and Payln. Adelyn attends Lebanon High School and Payln attends Walter J. Baird Middle School.