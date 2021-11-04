Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for Wilson County Trustee for the upcoming election in 2022. I’m starting out my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends and community leaders, to ask for your endorsement, support and volunteer effort.
As a member of the City of Lebanon Fire Department for the past 36 years and serving in the rank of captain, the city leaders have put their trust in me in all phases of emergencies to make decisions in the best interest of the citizens of this city and county.
Being a dedicated public servant has truly been my passion. Serving and helping others for so many years has led me to make my decision to continue serve my community but in a different role. I have also worked in the metal-working industry as Operations Manager for Mar-Tech Company in Mt. Juliet, serving customers for over 30 years.
In addition, I have coached in the Kiwanis Little League, the Lebanon Girls Softball; I am a member of the Wilson County Livestock association and the Wilson County Sportsman Club. I am also the son of Ernest Lasater who proudly served as County Trustee from 1986-2006.