District 18 Commissioner Lauren Breeze is seeking a second term on the Wilson County Commission to continue to represent the northwestern corner of the county.
First elected as District 18’s County Commissioner in 2018, Breeze was appointed to serve on the Education, Emergency Management, and Rules committees, and was elected by her fellow commissioners to serve on the Finance committee.
Commissioner Breeze became a Certified Public Administrator in 2020, and recently became the only elected official in Wilson County to earn the designation of Certified County Finance Officer, through the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office.
Breeze is honored to be endorsed by the Wilson County Firefighters Association. She has worked closely with WEMA Director Joey Cooper, supporting the need for higher pay for first responders. In February of 2022, she introduced a 10% raise for paramedics and EMTs that unanimously passed the full Commission.
When the county was hit by the March 3, 2020 tornado, Breeze spent 3.5 days in the community with WEMA conducting damage assessments. When District 18 was impacted by a tornado in December of 2021, Breeze worked with WEMA and nonprofit organizations to help residents recover from damage.
She represented neighborhoods from District 18 at the Board of Zoning Appeals, and at the request of the residents, prevented multiple new short-term rentals from being allowed to begin operations.
Transparency – Breeze regularly shares information about what is happening in the county through phone calls, in person conversations, on social media, and on her website, LaurenBreeze.com. As a member of the county finance committee, Breeze worked with County Finance Director Aaron Maynard to adopt new budget software, providing citizens a clear picture of how tax dollars are allocated and spent.
Fiscal Responsibility – Commissioner Breeze spent a year taking classes developed by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office focused on government accounting, budgeting, financial statements, debt management, and auditing, earning the designation of “Certified County Finance Officer.” The knowledge she gained, along with previous corporate experience and MBA, gives her the skills to ensure that taxpayer dollars are managed in and efficient and responsible way.
Limited Government - Breeze opposes government overreach, and is focused on local issues that are within the purview of the county commission. As such, Breeze has chosen to run as an Independent (as every local official did in 2018 when there were not partisan local elections) to ensure that she can represent the citizens of District 18 and not a political party. She does not want to get into a situation where citizens of the district ask her to vote “yes” on an issue, and then the chairman of a political party instructs her to vote “no.” She feels there is no need for an additional layer of bureaucracy, which could impede her ability to represent the will of the people of District 18.
Accountable Leadership – Breeze is a Certified Public Administrator, and has completed over 100 hours of classes including the county government environment, ethics, legal issues, risk management, budgeting and audit; all focused on how local governments operate. She is also an active member of the Tennessee County Commission Association, serving on both the state association’s legislative affairs committee and education committee. Breeze interacts with commissioners from all over the state and regularly trades ideas on best practices for the betterment of Wilson County.
Debt Management – Wilson County is rapidly growing requiring additional infrastructure, including schools, WEMA stations, and the expansion of the county jail. These projects have been financed so that the county has only had to increase property taxes once in the past 10 years (2016, before Breeze Breeze was a commissioner) to fund a building project. Wilson County has a AA+ bond rating, one of only six counties in Tennessee to achieve this level of confidence from Standard and Poor’s. Only two counties in the state (out of 95) have a higher rating.
She has a B.S. in Marine Transportation from Texas A&M University and a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Edward’s University. She served as a third mate in the Merchant Marines working on oil tankers, and then became a port captain for Mediterranean Shipping Company where she controlled the route and cargo planning for nine container ships.
Breeze and her family moved to Wilson County from Texas at the beginning of 2012, finding their forever home. Breeze immediately got involved in the community volunteering at Lakeview Elementary, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother with Pack 913, and was active in a MOPS group. She and another local mom created Nashvillefunforfamilies.com, which focuses on activities, events, and attractions that families can enjoy and explore in Middle Tennessee.
She has continued her community involvement volunteering with Meals on Wheels, participating in Mt Juliet Chamber of Commerce events, and serving on the Green Hill High School PTO board.
This election is about the future of Wilson County. We need to focus on long term goals so we can be proactive in our decision making. Lauren Breeze embodies the creative, energetic, vibrant leadership that is needed to keep Wilson County’s traditions and values as we move forward, together, as a community. She is asking for your vote so she can continue to serve as your District 18 County Commissioner.