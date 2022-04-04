Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Nashville Firefighter Captain Mark Young has announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for Wilson County Commission District 23 open seat.
The 25-year veteran firefighter is currently a captain in the Nashville Fire Department’s Special Operations Division. Young has been endorsed by the Wilson County Professional Fire Firefighters.
“This campaign for District 23 Commissioner is an opportunity to give back to Wilson County, a place where I have raised my family, coached Lebanon Little League sports including baseball, football and soccer for my boys and hundreds of other children. I have made many lifelong friends during that time.,” Young said.
Young’s campaign is focused on three issues that District 23 residents have expressed concern about during the campaign.
First, Young plans to be an advocate on the Wilson County Commission for existing neighborhoods as parcels of land are sold to developers.
“I will be a voice and a vote on the commission to make sure growth doesn’t intrude on our existing neighborhoods and family farms in District 23,” Young said.
Second, Young will be a conservative voice on issues facing Wilson County Schools.
“As the Wilson County School Board continues to seek new land and tax dollars from Wilson County residents, we must hold the school board accountable to ensure our conservative values are upheld.”
Third, Young’s experience as a life-long firefighter will be a solid voice on the commission for Wilson County public safety employees.
“Based upon my service as a firefighter, you can rest assured that as your District 23 commissioner, I will support our Wilson County public safety employees, I will always vote to fully fund public safety.” Young said.
Young has been married to his wife, Sylvia, for 38 years. Together they have three sons and five grandchildren who all live within District 23. They are members at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.