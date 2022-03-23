Maurisa Pasick has been a Tennessee resident for 18 years, seven of them in Wilson County. She is running for Wilson County School Board, Zone 4 as a Republican.
“A Voice For Freedom,” Pasick said. “I am a conservative with conservative values.”
Pasick’s love of freedom comes from being born and raised in the military. “I love this country and our freedoms.”
Mom to 13-year-old Noah, an eighth grader at West Wilson Middle School, Pasick is active in supporting and volunteering her time with her son’s drumline. She said, “Noah being a part of this has been so great. The time the instructors take, the opportunities they create and bringing parents together to help support their kids is wonderful. I think Wilson County has exceptional band programs at all their schools.”
Pasick, a regular attendee at school board meetings, first started attending in 2018 when decisions being made about the school calendar were not what constituents wanted. Through 2020, with all of the upheaval that the pandemic wrought on the school system, she saw that the board was going virtually unchecked, as many parents were not paying attention to the decisions being made.
Pasick made a bid in 2018 for Zone 4 against then incumbent Linda Armistead, who is not running for re-election.
“I have served the parents of Wilson County for over two years by managing multiple groups in order to keep information open and transparent and allow communication between parents that are concerned with the decisions being made by the school board,” Pasick said.
Pasick said, “I am very pro-parent choice. I am for local run government with parent involvement and less federal ties. I am running to support parents, teachers, and students together.”
Pasick believes education in Tennessee can be improved by testing less, bringing arts and extracurriculars back and having PE every day.
If elected, Pasick would have open discussion parents forums.
“I would like to have a board meeting where parents can be involved like the work session but with open dialogue between parents.”
She would also like to use part of the salary she would receive if elected to help student clubs and teacher supply needs.