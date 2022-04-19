Menda McCall Holmes has announced her candidacy in the Republican primary for the Wilson County Commission District 12 open seat.
The lifelong resident of Middle Tennessee has run her own advertising agency for over 35 years. She has served on the board of the Wilson County Republican Party and has a bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.
District 12 covers the area south of I-40 that lies roughly between Highway 109 and I-840 over to Highway 231. It extends south to the Rutherford County line but excludes the racetrack. There is also a section east of Highway 231 that extends over to SE Tater Peeler Road from Rocky Valley Road down to the Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
“I’m running for 12th district county commission because I believe in small, limited government that works for the people and I want to do my part to make that happen by keeping a close watch on taxes while making sure that we have the needed services and infrastructure. We must focus on the needs of the county, not the wants. And needs are things like law enforcement, emergency services, education, and roads. And with all the new growth in the area, it’s important that we have adequate, up to date infrastructure that is well maintained. Wilson County is a great place to live and work and we can keep it that way by preserving our conservative values and putting the interests of Wilson County taxpayers first. And I’m here to do my part,” Holmes said.
Holmes and her husband, Howard, are active members of New Vision Baptist Church and their two children were educated and graduated in Wilson County.