Conservative DeKalb County businessman and farmer Michael Hale is a candidate in the Republican Primary for the Tennessee House of Representatives in House District 40.
House District 40 consists of all of Cannon, DeKalb, Jackson, and Smith counties, and a portion of Wilson County. The seat is currently represented by 14-year incumbent and Smith County resident Terri Lynn Weaver.
“As I have spoken to voters over the past few weeks, it has been clear to me that they want a fresh voice representing them in Nashville,” Hale said. “They want an America First, Christian, Conservative Republican, who will work hard to get things done for our communities. They are tired of career politicians. They want someone who is 100 percent pro-life and will work to cut taxes for hard working Tennesseans. They want someone who will fight for our schools, children, teachers, and parents. They want someone who has business experience to bring new jobs and improve our local economy. They want someone who will fight for better roads and infrastructure in our communities. They want someone who will carry their conservative Tennessee Values with them to Nashville. They want someone who will support our law enforcement and emergency personnel, and honor veterans and their families.”
“I started working at age 11, bagging groceries and working on farms in the area,” said Hale. “I worked my way through school and built a rewarding career in service of others. I have built a business from the ground up and know what it’s like to meet a payroll and have difficult conversations with families. I have battled life threatening illnesses that confined me to a wheelchair. As the parent of a daughter in college and a son in high school, I know the challenges in our schools, and of raising a family. As a proud gun owner, I know that our rights are under attack. During this campaign, I look forward to sharing my experiences and ideas for how we can make Tennessee an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”
“The individuals in communities around this district have been incredibly good to me over the years,” said Hale, “and my family and I are excited about this opportunity to serve and earn your vote.”
Michael and Tara Hale are lifelong residents of the 40th District and have been married for nearly 26 years. They are the proud parents of three children and three grandchildren. They have owned and operated DeKalb Funeral Chapel for over 20 years and also raise Simmental cattle at their family farm. They are active members of New Life UPC in Smithville.