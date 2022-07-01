Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Michelle Newton announces her candidacy for District 1 County Commissioner.
Newton is challenging Robert Fields, the current Commissioner for District 1.
Newton is a native Tennessean, born and raised in Union City, a small town in rural West Tennessee. She attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Newton and her family moved to the Middle Tennessee area in January 2019. She is married to her husband of nearly 17 years, Daniel.
They have two children, a fifth grader at Lakeview Elementary School and an eighth grader at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Newton has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years, overseeing and handling claims for national and international insurance companies. As part of her insurance career, she routinely negotiates settlements with policy holders and attorneys. She represents insurance companies in depositions and mediations.
She’s earned several designations and certifications during her insurance career. She earned the designation of Charted Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®) in 2016 which is the most prestigious designation in the insurance industry. She is a member of the Middle Tennessee CPCU® Chapter. Newton believes that her skill set from her experience in insurance will be an asset to the County Commission.
Newton finds time to volunteer in her community despite her busy schedule. She currently serves on the Mt. Juliet Middle School PTO Board. She assisted the Mt. Juliet Middle School tennis team this past spring as Team Parent. She served as Vice President of the Lakeview Elementary PTO from 2019-2021 as well as Lakeview Room Parent for 2019-2020. Newton served on the Wilson County Schools ELA Textbook Adoption Committee for 2019-2020.
When asked why she is running for office, Newton will tell you she believes the County Commission needs dynamic, energetic leaders that truly represent the demographics of our county.
People are relocating to the metropolitan Nashville area from all over the country and choosing Wilson County as their home. Newton has a vibrant personality, a servant’s heart, and is willing to work hard for the people of Wilson County.
Supporting our public schools is paramount to Newton. Wilson County prides itself on the exceptional education offered in its public schools. When Newton and her husband decided to move to the Nashville area, they chose Wilson County because of the exceptional schools.
Newton will work to ensure that our public schools receive the funds needed to continue providing a top-notch education for our children.
Ensuring WEMA has adequate funding is vital to our community. WEMA provides Emergency Services (ambulance), Fire Suppression, and Emergency Management. Without adequate funding, the services community members need in a time of crisis may not be available. Those people willing to serve and work as part of WEMA need to be supported by our community and have competitive salaries to ensure that WEMA is adequately staffed. WEMA provides essential services to our community, and if elected to the Commission, Newton will work to be sure they receive the necessary funding.
If you would like to reach Newton regarding the campaign, please email her at michelle4wilco1@gmail.com or visit her website www.michelle4wilco1.com. You can follow her on Facebook by searching michelle4wilco1.