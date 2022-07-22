Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Commissioner Mike Kurtz has announced his campaign to seek re-election as County Commissioner for the 21st District.
“I am honored to have served the 21st District and look forward to continuing my efforts for the next four years,” he said.
Since his election in 2018, Kurtz has served on the Ethics Committee, Judicial Committee, and Law Enforcement Committee as well as the Public Works Committee.
Kurtz is an attorney who works for the Lebanon Special School District handling attendance, safety and security and the district’s day-to-day legal issues. Kurtz served his county as a School Resource Officer for 12 years prior to attending Nashville School of Law. In addition to serving Wilson County, Kurtz has also served his country as a United States Marine.
Believing that our community is built on strong families Kurtz and his wife of 24 years, Joy, and children Sidney and Kade are all invested in Wilson County. Kurtz and his family enjoy attending the Bridge Fellowship and consider faith and family the cornerstone to being an effective leader.
“I consider experience as the most important factor in making decisions for the people of Wilson County’” he said. “Commissioners who already understand the flow of local government and how to address the issues in our County create a stronger and more efficient Commission. Drawing from my past experiences and legal background, I feel confident in helping the County navigate the next four years.”
Overall, providing top-notch educational opportunities and knowing we value public safety allows for a quality of life that we all desire.
“This will be my commitment as we move forward and plan for the growth we are about to experience,” Kurtz said.