Natisha “Our Miss” Brooks is humbly asking for the opportunity to represent you as the next Congresswoman of the 5th Congressional District of Tennessee.
With the current climate of events that has taken place in our country, it is imperative that your representative not only unite, but represent all Tennesseans regardless of party affiliation.
Natisha considers herself as a “Constitutional Conservative” (Republican) however, she will not only listen to troubling divisive issues across our state and nation, but will bring us together to respect and honor our Constitution.
Natisha “Our Miss” Brooks is passionate about the following issues:
EDUCATION: Because Natisha owns and operate a Homeschool (Brooks Academy), she will advocate for parents to direct their child’s academic path with additional funding/tax cuts to those who choose to continue to Homeschool their children beyond the Pandemic. Natisha would like special focus on students with learning disabilities and special needs children. She would like to propose a bill in these needed areas.
MENTAL HEALTH: Natisha believes that it’s time to have that conversation about Mental Health. There are lots of conversations about health care, but limited talk about “mental health” facilities. She wants to propose a bill that would provide additional federal funding to states that implement “mental health” services in our public sectors.
There needs to be more “life coach” sponsored organizations by Grant Funding through the Government.
SENIOR CITIZENS: Our senior citizens deserve more from us. We need to ensure that our senior citizens are secured with their Social Security Benefits. No borrowing money from “Social Security” to fund any government programs.
ADOPTION/FOSTER CARE: Additionally, families who choose to Adopt/Foster children should receive additional tax breaks and higher monthly stipends to help meet their financial obligations during the early years of adoption. Also, there should be additional aide to foster care/adoption agencies to help new families with financial support and social services.
DEFENSE: Natisha “Our Miss” Brooks is pro-Second Amendment, and truly feels that one should have a right to defend themselves. She’s a member of both the National Rifle Association and the Black National Rifle Association. She is 100% against defunding the police. Police officers need additional support from the government to create a better justice system that benefits all citizens of our country.
Natisha supports our men and women who serve not only to protect us but also to provide emergency services. This includes (but is not limited to) military (active duty, reserves, National Guard, or veterans), police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. These selfless warriors/veterans deserve a pay increase as well as access to additional funds to pursue a post-baccalaureate degree (masters or doctorate) if they so choose to further their education. Professionals (i.e., doctors, attorneys, etc.) that service veterans should receive student loan forgiveness and tax credit benefits.
FARMERS/AGRICULTURE: Agriculture and farming will be considered a priority focus when elected to Congress. Farmers and rural counties matter too in Tennessee / America
These are just a few of the issues that Natisha “Our Miss” Brooks would pursue as the next Congresswoman of the 5th U.S. Congressional District for the Great State of Tennessee. She is here to Represent you and your Concerns.