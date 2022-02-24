Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Preston George, a 13th generation Tennessean, Republican, and a proud graduate of Wilson Central High School has announced his candidacy on the Republican ticket to represent Zone 4 on the Wilson County School Board.
In addition to earning several merits and championships at the state level of both FFA and DECA while at Wilson Central, George was appointed to serve as Student School Board member during his senior year. Every year, each high school selects one student to be its representative at meetings of the Wilson County School Board.
“Wilson County Schools have always had a special place in my heart because of the second chance it gave me and my family by providing the best public education in Tennessee,” George remarked as he recalls the transition to Wilson County from Metro Nashville Public Schools when his family relocated to Mt. Juliet.
George is utilizing a common-sense approach in his campaign for making Wilson County Schools the best it can be.
“My platform for this campaign is very simple: it is about working hard for our students and teachers; it is about bolstering the efforts to be compassionate and empathetic to the basic needs of our student’s mental health and anti-bullying efforts; it is about unlocking the full potential of our existing programs and helping students excel at the next level, wherever their paths may take them; it is about listening to concerned parents; and, overall, it is about continuing to help pull our District up the bootstraps and get to work. I look forward to earning the confidence and votes of my neighbors in Zone 4 and cannot wait to serve them proudly.”
George received his bachelor’s from Middle Tennessee State University. He is continuing his education at his alma mater, working to earn a master’s in business management with a concentration in organizational leadership. Preston is also the Chairman of the Tennessee College Republicans and has taken active roles in student leadership during his time at MTSU.