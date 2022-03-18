Mayor Randall Hutto has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Wilson County. As the incumbent candidate, Hutto brings years of experience as mayor for Wilson County residents.
Claud Randall Hutto grew up in Watertown where he was raised by his grandparents. After earning a BS in Education from MTSU and continuing his education with a master’s plus 30 degree from Trevecca Nazarene College, he began his career in education at Lebanon High School in 1984, teaching U.S. history, math and physical education.
During his tenure at Lebanon High, he utilized his passion for both young people and athletics as an assistant varsity football coach for 18 years and led the Blue Devils boys’ varsity basketball team as head coach for 12 years.
After an 18-year career at Lebanon High School, Hutto accepted the opportunity to serve as Assistant Director of Schools for the Lebanon Special School District in 2003.
Hutto is active in community clubs and organizations and worships at Immanuel Baptist and Providence Methodist Church. A proud father of three children, Hutto has one grandson, and is delighted to welcome a second grandson later this year.
First elected to Wilson County Mayor in 2010, his skills as a teacher and coach provided him with the desire for service and prepared him for the great communication and collaboration requirements needed to serve the community.
As county mayor, he worked closely with 25 county commissioners to bring the Exposition Center to Wilson County in 2016. Today, the Farm Bureau Exposition Center adds revenue to the county and the surrounding cities with events that bring in visitors from around the globe.
Developing and building the Veterans Museum and Veterans Service Office brought a new level of attention and service to veterans in the county. Hutto worked with County Commissioners with a passion for supporting veterans from all branches of the military as well as with private residents to convert an existing building and land into the monument and museum.
Hutto’s experience was a blessing when it came to managing the county budget without cutting employees nor increasing property taxes when county finances were severely stressed in 2020.
Balancing the budget was an important goal and it led to the milestone of achieving a Bond Rating of AA+; a coveted rating held only by six other Tennessee counties. This allows the county to access debt when needed to improve schools and uphold safety through county law enforcement. Under Hutto’s leadership, Wilson County Schools have grown to keep up with the pace of population and industry growth in the county.
When tornados hit the county and cities of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon on March 3, 2020, Hutto immediately activated recovery efforts which ultimately became Recover Wilson. His leadership was crucial even as his own home suffered devastating destruction.
When COVID spread through the state and its counties in 2020 and Gov. Bill Lee delegated authority to county mayors to implement disease prevention efforts, Hutto listened to county residents and key department heads to implement methods to prevent illness and disease.
As a leader, Hutto understands the need to draw on all resources to provide quality of life for the greater community. As such, he loves to connect residents who have a purposeful idea with resources for solutions. He demonstrated this with the development of DrugFree WilCo when a young man died from accidental overdose and his mother asked for help. He demonstrated it again when he saw a gap in affordable transportation for seniors and Wilson Rides was created.
He assured that Wilson County was ThreeStar certified by the state and eligible for grant funding which ultimately started Wilson Works, designed to build a pipeline of talent from local schools to local employers.
Hutto says “I believe the people who live here are what makes our county great. Focusing on people rather than government produces great results. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your county mayor and I humbly ask for your vote.”