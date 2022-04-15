Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
District 1 commissioner Robert Fields has announced that he will seek a second term on the Wilson County Commission in the Republican Primary.
First elected in 2018, Fields represents the citizens of such neighborhoods as Green Harbor, Green Acres, Shiloh Park, Beacon Hill, Langford Farms, Langford Cove, Hunters Crossing and Heritage Harbor. He was appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning, Audit and Minutes committee, and was elected by his fellow commissioners to serve on the Finance committee.
Fields recently completed the requirements to be designated as a Certified Public Administrator, a title held by only one other commissioner.
Wilson County is, and has been, experiencing growing pains and the opportunities that accompany that growth. As families move into Wilson County, additional schools, law enforcement, emergency service personnel, and road conditions are all affected. Tough decisions must be made; some popular and some unpopular. The citizens of Wilson County deserve the most qualified candidates to address those situations. Being a Certified Public Administrator empowers Fields to address and analyze these issues from varying perspectives, always placing the citizens before popularity. He is up to the challenge.
Wilson County’s motto is “The Place to Be” because of our location, employment opportunities, quality public education, high quality healthcare and affordable housing. Along with those features are the beauty of our neighborhoods and landscape. He has worked diligently with the county codes department whenever he encounters, or is informed of, excessive exterior garbage, junk automobiles or construction without the proper permits to maintain the district’s homeowners’ property value. During his time in office, numerous of the violations have been corrected and he has received many “thank yous” from the residents around these violations.
Born and raised in south Georgia, Fields is an honorably discharged Navy veteran. He is a member of the Tyler Cates Mt. Juliet American Legion Post 281, where he serves with the Honor Guard. He is also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 in Lebanon. He was educated in public education giving him an appreciation for those employed in teaching our future generations.
He graduated from South Georgia College and the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration. After college he worked for a Fortune 500 company as a sales & marketing manager with over 100 employees under his supervision. He was transferred to Tennessee in December 1988 where he still resides in the Hunters Crossing subdivision.
He retired early in 2004, enabling him to spend time with his wife while traveling the world. They hold the unique distinction of having walked on all seven continents and taken over 100 cruises. He has been married to his wife Pat for 32 years and they have one son, one daughter and four grandchildren. He and his wife are active members of Victory Baptist Church, Adult 5 Sunday School, Security team and the VBC Golden Nuggets.
As election day approaches, he asks each voter to research the candidates for district 1 and determine the most qualified.