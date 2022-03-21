Mrs. Shelley T. Gardner is announcing her candidacy in seeking re-election as Public Defender for the 15th Judicial District.
Mrs. Gardner is a Wilson County, Tennessee, native. She graduated from Cumberland University in 1997 with her BBA and then from the Nashville School of Law in 2001 with her Doctor of Jurisprudence. She has been with the 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s office since 2002, starting as an Assistant Public Defender and was later appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018 as the District Public Defender.
In her 20 years at the Public Defender’s Office, she has handled well over 15,000 criminal cases in all five counties and courts in the 15th District. The five counties include: Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson. She has also been a member of the 15th Judicial Drug Court team since 2002.
“The Drug Court program is an amazing program. To be able to work with such a great team while helping individuals get back on their feet and lead the lives they should be living, is very rewarding,” she said.
In 2020, Mrs. Gardner ran in the Republican Primary and was elected as District Public Defender. Mrs. Gardner is again running in the 2022 Republican Primary and August general election seeking re-election as District Public Defender.
Mrs. Gardner is very active and involved with her office and throughout her community. She currently serves as Vice President and President-Elect for the District Public Defender’s Conference for the state of Tennessee. She sits on the Board for the Wilson County Fair, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), and is President-Elect 2023 for the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary.
She was a 2017 graduate of Leadership Wilson and is also a Past President of Wilson ONE and of CASA. Being involved in her community has given Mrs. Gardner several special recognitions. In 2015, she was named Woman of Wilson. She received the Judge J.O. Bond Memorial Achievement Award in 2018, the CASA Community Champion Award in 2019, the Woman of Excellence Award in 2019 and the Cedar Tree Award in 2021 for the newly built Public Defender’s Office in Wilson County.
Shelley Gardner and her family are members of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Her husband, Joe, is the head football coach at Walter J. Baird Middle School. Their two teenage sons, 16 years old and 13 years old, both play football for the Lebanon High School Blue Devils.
“I am your current Public Defender for the 15th Judicial District. With my experience and values, I know I can continue to run this office and keep my community happy. I would appreciate your vote to re-elect me as Public Defender,” Gardner said.