“I have been fortunate to serve Wilson County residents as a County Commissioner in two different districts and as an educator in the Wilson County School System.”
Marlowe served as District 1 County Commissioner from 1994-2004 and as District 22 County Commissioner from 2006 to the present. During his tenure as county commissioner, Marlowe served on many committees including Animal Control, Development and Tourism, Education, Emergency Management, Health and Welfare, Reapportionment, Insurance, Legislative Ad Hoc, Public Works, Rules, Steering, and Budget.
In addition to the county commission, Marlowe has also served Wilson County as an educator, coach and school administrator. A graduate of Trevecca Nazarene College and MTSU’s graduate program, he began his career in 1978 as a math teacher and football coach at Mt. Juliet Jr. High, now West Wilson Middle School.
Eight years later Marlowe was named as the principal of Lakeview Elementary, a position he held for 21 years before returning to West Wilson Middle as principal. After a successful stint of 11 years, Marlowe spent the last two years of his educational career as principal at Southside Elementary in Lebanon, retiring with 42 years in the county school system. Investing in children and young people has been a priority throughout his life.
Leading by example was instilled in Marlowe from an early age. “My desire to serve the public is partially due to the example provided by my dad. Not only was he a successful businessman, but Dad was also elected to various positions in both local government and his home church. I’m proud to say that I’ve been able to follow in his footsteps in both of these areas.”
A dedicated family man, Marlowe and his wife, Sheila, have two sons, Patrick and Josh, and one grandson, Jordan. “We are all members of Hermitage Church of the Nazarene where both Josh and I have served on the Church Board.” Marlowe continues his father’s legacy of service to his community and church.
“I’m grateful that I’ve been allowed to work with some very good people on the county commission over the years. I’m also proud of some of our most recent accomplishments that have made Wilson County stronger and more capable of taking care of all of our residents. We’ve taken steps to improve our financial standing that has resulted in a much higher bond rating at the state level. The Commission has also found ways to increase revenue streams to lighten the burden on property owners, allowing us to construct and maintain various government and educational buildings without raising the property tax. We also implemented a pay plan that helps recruit and retain competent county employees.”
Commissioner Marlowe considers himself a servant leader and believes a person must also be a good follower to be an effective leader.
“I consider the role of a county commissioner as one who has the desire to improve the lives of all citizens in our community. Caring for people is not for extra credit on a test; it is the test. I prefer to focus on results, not unnecessary posturing that benefits no one. We need to address important issues in our county without allowing egos and individuals with special interests to have unwarranted and often biased influence on the process.” Marlowe’s message is consistent — public service is not self-serving.