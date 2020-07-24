Candidates on the ballot in Wilson County this year will have an opportunity to express their views and answer questions at a forum to be hosted on Tuesday, July 28, by the Wilson County Black History Committee.
The event will be held at the Capitol Theatre near the Lebanon Square. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Candidates on both the August and November ballots have been invited.
The Wilson County Black History Committee said in its announcement that “these are important times for our national, state and local governments and that the intent of the July 28 event is to encourage voter participation and provide an opportunity to make voters better informed about issues and those seeking public office.”
Capitol Theatre management said that seats will be positioned for social distancing, temperature checks will be taken of all individuals before entering the theater, and masks will be required to be worn. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple locations inside the building.