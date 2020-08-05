A Florida man was charged with DUI and faces several other charges following a vehicle chase Saturday night that resulted in damage to a building and vehicles on the Lebanon Square.
Billy Ray Starnes, 31, of Okeechobee, Fla., was charged with DUI, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, driving without a license and reckless endangerment following a chase that started at the intersection of East Baddour Parkway and East Main Street.
Wilson County Sheriff Deputy Bryce Beaty wrote in his incident report that he noticed an older model van, driven by Starnes, fail to yield while turning south onto Baddour Parkway from East Main Street. Beaty said he followed Starnes and saw him fail to maintain his lane several times.
Beaty said he attempted a traffic stop at the corner of Baddour Parkway and Park Avenue when Starnes fled ignoring multiple traffic signals and began driving “all over the road.” He said the pursuit continued a couple of blocks to the Lebanon Square before Starnes struck two unoccupied vehicles and caused minor damage to the Law Office of Hugh Green building, according to the report.
Officers brought Starnes’ Florida identification to the scene of the crash, where a computer check showed his license was invalid due to failure to complete court-mandated substance related courses in the state.
No other people sustained any injuries related to the incident.