Mt. Juliet Elementary School was one of four schools to receive a donation for its first-grade classes from the Rockie Williams Premier car dealership dealership.

 LAURIE EVERETT

Each first-grade student at Mt. Juliet Elementary will receive an electronic whisper phone following a $1,000 donation to the school from a car dealership last week.

A $1,000 donation also was made to Rutland Elementary, Springdale Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary from Rockie Williams Premier car dealership.

