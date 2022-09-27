Each first-grade student at Mt. Juliet Elementary will receive an electronic whisper phone following a $1,000 donation to the school from a car dealership last week.
A $1,000 donation also was made to Rutland Elementary, Springdale Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary from Rockie Williams Premier car dealership.
At MJE last week, all five first grade classrooms (totaling 120 students) paraded outside the school to receive the check.
The money will be allocated to whisper phones that can be used with the school’s Chromebooks and will help the young students learn to read.
“We are so thankful. They can record themselves reading and we can play back and chart progress,” MJE first grade teacher Lena Jones said.
Rutland Elementary school officials said they will use the $1,000 donation to purchase books for their first graders.
The Springdale first graders will receive decodable readers and beginner chapter books, according to Assistant Principal Jennifer Yokum.
The money at Stoner Creek will be used to help students transition back to their new building which has not been used since a March 2020 tornado.
Rockie Williams Marketing Manager Kathleen Lawrence said the four schools were chosen because they were located close to the dealership.
“With the starting of the new school year, we specifically wanted to help our local first learners,” dealership owner Williams said. “We initially wanted to purchase the necessary supplies for the first-grade classrooms, but after speaking with the assistant principals at each school, it became clear that each school’s needs were different and a cash donation would allow each school to truly put the support where it was most needed.”