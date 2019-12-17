One person sustained minor injuries Monday morning after a crash in front of Lebanon High School involving a school bus and passenger vehicle, Lebanon Police officials said.
No students were injured in the crash, police said.
Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said the bus was headed south on South Hartmann Drive and going through the light in front of the school when a car turned across traffic to get into the school and collided with the bus.
“We had three parents come and get their children and take them to get checked out,” Benson said. “I’ve spoken with all three parents and the children are fine.”
Benson said another bus went to the scene and transported the children to school, where officials notified parents of the incident.
The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, according to Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy.