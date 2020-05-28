Longtime Lebanon Kroger employee Mike Robinson punched the clock for the last time this month as he called it a career after 50 years with the grocery chain.
“I started on May 12, 1970, and retired May 12, 2020,” said Robinson, who started his career as a “sack boy” and retired as the self-checkout cashier. His responsibilities in the past include running the store’s dairy and bread departments.
“They were good to me. There was insurance, retirement and it was a good paying job with flexible hours,” said Robinson, who had a firsthand look at the grocery chains rise in Lebanon and throughout the country.
“We went from a small-town store that just had two checkout lanes to a superstore when it moved to where Tractor Supply Company is, and now a megastore where it’s located now,” he said.
Robinson said he would miss several aspects of the job, including the funny moments that would often take place inside and outside of the store. He recalled one of those outside incidents.
“There was a little old lady. She had to be about 75. She tapped me on the shoulder one day and said, ‘I think I’ve run over one of your handicap signs.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s go see,’ ” said Robinson, who was worried she may have hit another car.
“She had bent (the sign) almost all the way over and her front wheels were about a good three feet off the ground. She had to climb out of the car. It was funny because she said, ‘I think.’ ”
Robinson was surprised with a retirement ceremony on his final day featuring fellow employees, family and community leaders, including Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.
“I saw my wife and several other employees. I saw my Sunday school class. I saw the mayors and all of them and they just gathered around me to clock out for the last time,” Robinson said. “It was surreal. It just didn’t feel right. I still wake up some mornings and think I have to get ready for work.”
Robinson said the next phase of his life will be centered around family.
“My biggest plan is to be the best grandfather in the world,” he said. “I’ve got five grandchildren from almost 1 to 9 years old. I’m going to be the granddad who comes to the schools and goes on field trips and do whatever my grandchildren need.”