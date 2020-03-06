Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES .WATER RELEASES FROM CORDELL HULL WILL KEEP THE CUMBERLAND RIVER ELEVATED TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS EXTENDED FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 2AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.4 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO NEAR 48.0 FEET BY THIS EVENING. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&