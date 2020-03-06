Carroll Oakland Elementary School hosted its 3rd annual X-STREAM Night, an educational event centered around science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and mathematics last Thursday.
The school’s hallways were lined with tables covered in tri-fold display boards, showcasing K-8 student’s science projects. Students had approximately six weeks to prepare their projects for grading and awards, according to Stephanie Porter, the SEEK instructor who organized the event.
“We wanted to have a science fair, but I wanted it to grow from that and be even bigger,” said Porter, a former biology teacher who teaches second through eighth grade students in the school’s gifted program.
At the two-hour event, teachers from each grade level ran their own hands-on stations, including: bot coding, Alka-Seltzer rockets and Slime-A-Palooza.
More than 200 of the school’s 725 students participated in the science event.
This year, the school introduced an X-STREAM sports element into the usual rotation of exhibits. The school’s gymnasium was transformed into a mini NFL Combine, where students leaped alongside tape measures and slapped masking tape to the wall to compare their long jumps and vertical leaps to those of the professional players.
Porter credits the idea to August Schaetz, a seventh and eighth-grade social studies teacher and basketball coach. The goal was to draw in more middle school students with physical activity, according to Porter.
“Because we called it X-STREAM Night, he was like, ‘we need some X-STREAM sports kinds of things,’ and I was like ‘do it!’ ” Porter said.
She also reached out to the science departments at Volunteer State Community College and Cumberland University to participate in the event.
“In a lot of science classes — anymore — they really don’t have time to dissect, you know? They don’t have time for a lot of that stuff. So, this is the best place to kind of just expose them to it and let them see what’s available,” Porter said.