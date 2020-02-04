Fans of the late Johnny Cash will get the chance to reminisce about some of the country music legend’s greatest hits with a Valentine’s Day concert at the Capitol Theatre.
A.R. Cash will bring its Johnny and June Cash tribute show from Canada to Lebanon and look to impress fans of one of the more influential voices in country music.
“Fans can expect a throwback to the 1950s and 1960s of Johnny Cash’s career. We’re very focused on getting the sound right because there are a lot of bands that just kind of hack it up. We’ve focused on getting the original sound of Johnny Cash and June Carter and her influence later on,” said Aaron Prociuk, who moved to Hermitage a year ago from Winnipeg, Canada. “I feel like of a lot of the hits of Johnny Cash were done in the 50s and 60s, where he recorded majority of his music.”
Prociuk plays lead guitar for the group, which also features Ashley Robertson singing as June Carter Cash. Prociuk said the group, which formed in 2013, will also play some early Carter Family songs as well.
Although he’s from Canada and too young to ever catch a Johnny Cash show, Prociuk said he feels he has studied and rehearsed Cash’s style to the point that he feels comfortable performing the legend’s work in Tennessee more frequently.
He taught himself how to play guitar at 15, and after mastering the lead work of Cash’s guitarist Luther Perkins, he discovered he had a knack for singing Cash’s music.
He said the duo also tries to give audiences a history lesson about the couple and their songs during the show.
“We’re not trying to be Johnny and June, but we’re just trying to spread the word about the songs and years they were recorded and why we’re doing it on the show,” he said.
Prociuk’s journey to the Capitol has even featured a life-changing moment for him in Dyess, Ark. at the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival last year.
“I was playing lead guitar behind the Cash Family Band. That was quite an accomplishment, actually. That’s what I came down here for,” he said.
CASH TRIBUTE SHOW
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)
Where: Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon
Tickets: $25 each and can be purchased at arcashshow.com, or by phone at 615-571-3427.