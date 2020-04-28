In February, Catherine’s Orchestra for All was on a roll with big plans as the nonprofit moved into a new decade.
The momentum included a stellar turnout of fifth-grade students in elementary schools across Lebanon and Wilson County who expressed interest in middle school band after Catherine’s Orchestra volunteers visited and brought instrument petting zoos.
Then the momentum halted abruptly with the COVID-19 pandemic as schools eventually canceled classes for the year.
Now the question is: Can the momentum be regained, not only for Catherine’s Orchestra for All, but also for other nonprofits trying to weather the pandemic storm and its devastating financial aftermath?
The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic left local businesses and nonprofits across the country temporarily closed and trying to ride out the storm. Some students Catherine’s Orchestra serves in Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools have parents who are either essential workers or were laid off as a result of the pandemic.
Money raised through the Big Payback will ensure that Catherine's Orchestra can continue to support students and make sure that no student who wants to participate in band will be left out.
Even though COFA can’t be in schools at this time, operations have not ceased. Projects continue to move forward at a more cautious pace. COFA volunteers recently helped save and inventory musical instruments at West Wilson Middle School, which was hit by a tornado March 3.
Among those organizations trying to deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic’s effect on charitable giving is the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The Big Payback, its annual regional charitable giving event, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. The Big Payback is a dedicated day of giving that runs for 24 hours. Catherine’s Orchestra for All is one of scores of nonprofits trying to raise funds vital to continue their work that directly impacts the communities they serve. COFA is participating in the Big Payback in its first year.
Once the clock starts ticking, anyone can visit thebigpayback.org and make donations to Catherine’s Orchestra for All and other participating nonprofits, including school- and faith-based organizations, that serve the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.
“Wilson County has always been a caring and giving community, and I am confident that we will move past these circumstances and come out even stronger,” said Catherine’s Orchestra for All executive director Erin Rheinscheld. “We appreciate what all Middle Tennessee nonprofits do within their communities and hope that people respond by participating in the Big Payback. Even though the situation we are in is financially trying, we hope this event will bring some fun, music and optimism into the picture. Right now, it’s more important than ever to uplift the organizations working hard to make a difference.”
During the past six years of giving days, the Big Payback has made a significant impact on the Middle Tennessee community, helping raise nearly $17 million for the area’s nonprofit organizations. This year, Catherine’s Orchestra for All aims to build a foundation of successful giving during its first Big Payback campaign.
“This year was impacted by unforeseen circumstances, and Catherine’s Orchestra for All is especially grateful for the supporters and Middle Tennessee community for their continued commitment and generosity. Now more than ever, we must continue to support our community in this time of need,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
For more information, visit thebigpayback.org and follow @catherinesorchestra on Facebook.
Catherine’s Orchestra for All provides music education and opportunities to all, regardless of income or socioeconomic background.