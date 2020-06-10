The boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet reopened on May 26 after a five-day closure but a park official said the beach area will remain closed for swimming, volleyball and other activities until at least mid-June.
The boat ramp was closed for five days because people were using the parking lot to access the beach that is still closed due to COVID-19 mandates.
“The short five-day closure of the boat ramp was triggered by an overabundance of caution to prevent user conflicts and maintain public safety,” said Crystal Tingle, Resource Manager, Old Hickory Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District. “As part of the Nashville District's COVID-19 response, we cordoned off the two parking lots that serve the day use area to restrict access to closed facilities and kept the boat trailer only parking lot open that serves the boat ramp.
“Subsequently, we noticed an uptick of car-only parking at the boat ramp and off-roadway parking along the narrow entrance road by visitors attempting to use the beach, volleyball court, playground and shelter that are closed.”
Tingle said the restroom, beach and shelters are generally open for full operations the first week of May each year.
“We anticipate reopening these facilities about mid-June,” she said. “We will continue to assess the situation as the governor continues to loosen restrictions and allow larger social gathering sizes.”
Tingle said the Cedar Creek Campground opened last week.
Mt. Juliet resident Debra Langford drove to the site and said she was dismayed the beach was closed.
“I heard the boat ramp was closed, but I could not believe they would close the beach,” she said.
Langford said her children swam at the beach and camped there for years.
“It seems it would be social distancing, floating on floats in the open air,” she said.