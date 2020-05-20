The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet beginning Thursday, May 21, according to a news release.
This closure was not initially planned as part of the Nashville District's COVID-19 response; however, unauthorized public access to currently closed facilities adjacent to this ramp has become a concern. All other Corps managed boat ramps will remain open.
One of the challenges at Cedar Creek Recreation Area is that the boat ramp is embedded in a much larger recreation area that consists of many day-use amenities such as a developed swimming area and group picnic shelters. These portions of the recreation area are currently closed as they tend to encourage social gatherings that exceed current state guidelines.
The unauthorized use of these facilities by the public has resulted in significant resources and manpower to manage in accordance with current state guidelines.
Impacted boaters have several options in the immediate vicinity of Cedar Creek for launching their vessels including Cedar Creek Marina, Shutes Branch Recreation Area and Lone Branch Recreation Area. The use of the marina ramp is $8 per launch per day. Shutes Branch and Lone Branch do not charge a fee for launching at this time.