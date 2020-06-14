Cedar Recovery, an addiction treatment facility headquartered in Mt Juliet, has announced that Dr. Lynn Massingale and Ken O’Keefe have joined the company’s board of directors.
Massingale, a 2018 Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inductee, began his career in health care in 1979 when he co-founded TeamHealth in Knoxville. TeamHealth is now one of the largest providers of outsourced physician staffing solutions for hospitals in the United States.
O’Keefe is a founding principal of Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare based in Chicago.
Cedar Recovery was founded in 2015 and serves over 900 patients in Tennessee each month. Cedar Recovery has facilities in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Columbia, according to a news release from the company.